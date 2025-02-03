NFL: Chicago Bears set to hire Dan Roushar as offensive line coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chicago Bears are expected to hire Dan Roushar as their new offensive line coach, a key position as head coach Ben Johnson finalizes his staff, according to a source.

Roushar, 64, spent the last two seasons at Tulane and also has ample NFL experience. He spent 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, coaching a unit that became one of the better lines in the league protecting quarterback Drew Brees, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Johnson has leaned somewhat on assistants with whom Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has experience, and Roushar and Campbell worked together for the Saints.

It’s a pivotal offseason for the offense. General manager Ryan Poles needs to rebuild the line, and that likely will include new pieces via free agency and the draft.

The Bears interviewed at least one other candidate for the offensive line job: Ohio State’s Justin Frye, whom the Arizona Cardinals hired.

Before going to the Saints, Roushar coached at Northern Illinois, Illinois and Michigan State, among other colleges.

Johnson still needs to hire coaches for the defensive line and linebackers as well as some assistant position coaches.

