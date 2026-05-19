WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar makes stunning return, targets Oba Femi - VIDEO

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Brock Lesnar made a shocking return on WWE Raw, attacking Oba Femi just as the powerhouse prepared to issue another Oba Femi Open Challenge, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

Last week, with no wrestlers willing to answer his challenge, Oba Femi personally went backstage and brought out Angel and Berto of Los Garzas for a two-on-one confrontation. With few challengers seemingly left willing to face him, questions surrounded whether anyone would step forward this week.

🚨 BROCK LESNAR IS BACK!!!! 🚨



AND JUST HIT OBA FEMI WITH FOUR F-5s!!!! pic.twitter.com/lxmJTicOVO — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

Instead, Oba encountered the biggest threat of his career when Lesnar ambushed him from behind during his entrance.

Lesnar brutally assaulted Oba Femi with four consecutive F5s, making an emphatic comeback after strong speculation that he had retired. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce even revealed, in storyline, that he had already processed Lesnar’s retirement paperwork. However, Paul Heyman later appeared with a signed contract confirming Lesnar’s reinstatement and setting up a rematch against Oba Femi at Clash in Italy.

There had been skepticism surrounding Lesnar’s reported retirement, especially with Gunther frequently linked to WWE’s long-discussed “retirement match” storyline. For now, Lesnar is officially back and expected to face Oba Femi again following their explosive singles encounter that opened WrestleMania 42 on ESPN.

During that match, Oba Femi defeated Lesnar decisively, though many fans were briefly convinced Lesnar had suffered a legitimate injury after he flashed the well-known “X” sign during the bout.

While the rivalry between Lesnar and Femi is set to continue, Lesnar’s return also raises speculation about when his actual retirement match could take place. WWE SummerSlam, scheduled in Lesnar’s home state of Minnesota, is considered a likely destination, with Gunther remaining the leading candidate for the farewell showdown.

Paul Heyman previously claimed he had already used his favor with Gunther by arranging a title opportunity against WWE champion Cody Rhodes, though Gunther himself has not confirmed that claim.

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News.Az