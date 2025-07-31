+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Nicaragua declared its recognition of Russia's sovereignty over four Ukrainian regions, which Moscow claims through widely criticized and fraudulent referendums.

In late 2022, Russia declared the annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions after staging so-called referendums in occupied territories. It then amended its constitution to formally claim these areas as new Russian oblasts, News.Az reports citing Kyiv Post.

Kyiv and Western governments said the votes breached international law and ruled them as illegitimate and non-representative.

Russian propaganda outlet Russia Today (RT), citing a letter from Nicaraguan co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, reported on Thursday that the Central American nation has recognized Moscow’s land grab in Ukraine.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nicaragua, we express our full support and recognition of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporozhye regions as an integral part of the territory of the Russian Federation,” the two said, according to RT. The two reportedly praised Russian troops for their “defense… of world peace” through their invasion of Ukraine. “We stand in solidarity with the Russian families who have sacrificed the lives of their loved ones in defense of the Russian people and world peace,” their letter states.

News.Az