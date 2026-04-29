Nigel Farage reveals 2025 petrol bomb attack on his home - VIDEO

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Nigel Farage said Thursday he was the victim of a petrol bomb attack last year, and no suspects have been brought to justice.

The Reform UK leader told that an ignited incendiary device was pushed through his letterbox in early 2025 after years of concern about his security, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

“It was an outright arson attempt. I wasn’t at home at the time, but when I came back and opened the door I found the damage,” Farage said. “Luckily, it had burned itself out in the porch, and we think maybe the perpetrators were disturbed in the act. The police were all over it.

They did their best but there are no suspects so far.”Farage has been subject to various attacks and has required security for many years. In 2019, he was hit by a milkshake while campaigning in the European elections. It happened again in the 2024 general election, and in that campaign, objects were also thrown at him while he was traveling on an open-top bus.

He previously decided not to publicize the petrol bomb attack over fears doing so would force him to increase his security further, admitting “there are huge dangers in this job.”

The Reform UK leader, who is touring the UK ahead of local elections on May 7, said: “I’m acutely aware of the love for me, but equally the levels of antipathy that exist.

“Sometimes things happen when there are cameras there, but there are plenty of times when things don’t make the news, like pints of beer being thrown over me or the attack on my home.”

Though online threats against Farage have been reported to the police many times, he said there’s been “no response that I can discern whatsoever and the pretty much point-blank refusal of the British state to help me.”

Farage also told the Telegraph he received a seven-figure donation from Christopher Harborne, a crypto billionaire who has donated more than £12 million to Reform, to fund his personal security before re-entering politics.

“This money was given to me so that I would be safe and secure for the rest of my life,” Farage said. “I’m very much on my own and will be for the rest of my life, and I have to face up to that grim reality.”

News.Az