US and Nigerian forces kill senior ISIS leader In joint strike in Nigeria

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US and Nigerian forces have carried out a joint military operation in Nigeria that resulted in the killing of a senior ISIS official, described by officials as a significant blow to the militant group.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said in a statement that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was killed along with several of his lieutenants during the strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria. He said the operation was conducted in coordination with US forces, News.Az reports, citing Jerusalem Post.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the operation, saying Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was the “second in command of ISIS globally” and “the most active terrorist in the world” in a post on Truth Social following the strike. According to officials, additional strikes were later carried out on ISIS positions in the region, with militants eliminated and no casualties reported among US or Nigerian personnel.

The operation comes as ISIS activity has increasingly shifted toward the Sahel region of Africa, where most of its attacks are now concentrated, according to media reports. Nigerian intelligence officials said al-Minuki had previously played a key role in Boko Haram before the group pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2015, and was involved in strategic planning, financing, weapons development, and attacks against civilian communities.

News.Az