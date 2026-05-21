Why Nigeria needs an event like WUF, according to textile CEO

Why Nigeria needs an event like WUF, according to textile CEO

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We should definitely organize an event in this format in Nigeria. Abimbola Fadina, a Nigerian businesswoman working in the textile sector, said.

Saying that it was her first attendance at the WUF event, the Nigerian businesswomen stated: "My husband is also participating in this session as an urban planner. I must say, the Azerbaijani people are very hospitable, and we are delighted to be here,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“This event is of paramount importance, as it brings together different people working in various sectors, offering an excellent opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas," she added.

News.Az