Nigeria seeks to host COP32 climate summit in Lagos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigeria has expressed its desire to host the COP32 United Nations climate summit in Lagos in 2027, the government announced today, as Simon Stiell, the chief of the UN’s climate arm, visited the West African mega-city.

At a symposium with Stiell in attendance, Nkiruka Maduekwe, the head of the country’s climate change council, said on Thursday that Africa’s most populated city “has what it takes to host COP32”, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

She then told a press briefing that Nigeria has shown leadership as a “champion” of climate action and so it is time for the country to host a COP summit.

Lagos state commissioner for environment Tokunbo Wahab added that Lagos is ready to do whatever is needed to host COP32. “If Azerbaijan can host COP in Baku, why can’t Nigeria do it in Lagos?” he asked.

The environment ministry said in a post on social media platform X that Nigeria wanted to put on the annual UN summit because it would boost the country’s “climate leadership, global visibility and economic opportunities”.

African nations will jointly decide which country to put forward to host COP32 and are likely to make this decision at COP30 in Brazil this November, after which it would then have to be approved by all countries by consensus at the conference.

Nigeria is the first to officially declare its interest, which Stiell said that he “welcomed” at the media briefing in Lagos. While noting that “there is a process” and there will be other bidders, he said he will “encourage Nigeria within its constituency group [the African group]”.

Africa’s turn

COP summits are where all 198 governments which have ratified the UN’s climate change convention (UNFCCC) gather to negotiate joint statements and agreements on climate change.

The right to host a COP rotates between the UN’s five geographic blocks and COP32 in 2027 will be Africa’s turn, five years on from Egypt’s hosting of COP27 in 2022.

News.Az