Nikita Mikhalkov: I really love Azerbaijani cinematographers

Famous film director, chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia, Nikita Mikhalkov, spoke about his love for Azerbaijani filmmakers in an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza.

"I really love and know Azerbaijani cinematographers very well, a year ago I visited Baku to hold a master class there. We had an idea to film "Griboedov" together with Azerbaijan, and I plan to make this film together with Azerbaijani colleagues," he said.

"Azerbaijan has a rich culture. Multinational Baku is a nest of diverse cultures and traditions, diverse humor and excellent quality of cultural works. It applies to music, literature, cinema and so on," Nikita Mikhalkov stressed.

"In this sense, no matter how many times I visited Azerbaijan, I have always found incredibly interesting people, who gave me an opportunity to learn more about this wonderful country," famous film director said.

He also recalled that the Caucasus was an inspiration for him before. “I shot my film 'At Home Among Strangers' in Chechnya and Ingushetia. The entire film was shot there, in the mountains, in the valleys, on the banks of steep rivers, so I love this region very much and I know it very well,” Nikita Mikhalkov concluded, adding that right now he is working on the resumption of work of the Yalta studio.

