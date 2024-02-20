Nikki Haley vows to stay in US Republican primary race as Trump takes commanding lead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former UN envoy Nikki Haley vowed Tuesday to remain in the US race for the Republican presidential nomination in spite of former President Donald Trump's commanding lead, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speculation had mounted that Haley would announce her exit from the White House during a news conference Tuesday, and she alluded to that fact when she addressed supporters and the media in her native state of South Carolina.

"Some of you, perhaps a few of you in the media, came here today to see if I am dropping out of the race. Well I'm not," she said.

"Many of the same politicians who publicly embrace Trump privately dread him. They know what a disaster he's been, and will continue to be for our party. They're just too afraid to say it out loud. Well, I'm not afraid to say the hard truths out loud. I feel no need to kiss the ring," she added.

The comments come four days before Haley will compete against Trump in South Carolina, which she led as governor from 2011 to 2017. Win or lose on Saturday, Haley vowed to remain in the race, comparing herself to David against Goliath.

"South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I'll still be running for president. I'm not going anywhere. I'm campaigning every day until the last person votes," she said.

Haley is Trump's sole remaining Republican challenger after a once-thick crowd of candidates has narrowed considerably as the campaign season drags on. She has long been the target of Trump's ire, and the former president has accused Haley of serving as a Democratic stalking horse attempting to foil his White House run.

An average poll compiled by the RealClearPolitics website shows Trump with a commanding lead against Haley with nearly 62% of the vote in his favor, compared to just 37% of voters who favor his former UN ambassador.

