Nine die at care facility in Russia’s Kemerovo

Nine people have died at a psychoneurological care facility in Russia’s Kemerovo region.

Preliminary assessments indicate that influenza A was the likely cause of the deaths. Regional health officials reported that seven of the deceased died from circulatory system complications, while the causes of two additional deaths remain under investigation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Earlier reports said that dozens of patients from the same facility were hospitalized after being diagnosed with influenza. Medical teams are continuing to monitor remaining residents and provide treatment.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident as health officials work to contain the outbreak and prevent further fatalities.

