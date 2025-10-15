Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan falls for duck on return as opener for Mumbai

Sarfaraz Khan last played for India during the home Test series against New Zealand last year. Photo by Emmanual Yogini

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan’s return to first-class cricket ended abruptly as he was dismissed for a duck on the opening morning of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season against Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Coming back from a quadriceps injury, Sarfaraz was pushed into an unfamiliar opening role but lasted only three deliveries before edging Auqib Nabi to the wicketkeeper. The early dismissal left Mumbai 14 for 1 in chilly morning conditions at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nabi, Jammu and Kashmir’s leading pacer from last season, struck in his first over, using sharp movement off the surface to trouble the visitors’ top order.

For Sarfaraz, who last represented India in the home Test series against New Zealand nearly a year ago, this match was expected to mark a fresh start after injury and a run of poor form. He had earlier missed the Duleep Trophy due to the same injury sustained during the Buchi Babu Tournament.

The 27-year-old made a strong impression in his Test debut, scoring twin half-centuries and a fighting 150 in Bengaluru against New Zealand. He currently averages 37.10 from six Tests.

