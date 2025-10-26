Nine killed in Argentina bus crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people have died after a bus plunged off a bridge into a stream in northeastern Argentina, News.Az reports citing the TN television channel.

A bus collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction. As a result of the accident, the vehicle with passengers crashed through the guardrail and fell off the bridge into a stream. Eight passengers and the driver were killed, and 29 people were taken to hospitals.

The bus was traveling from the town of Obera to the city of Puerto Iguazú, located in the province of Misiones. There was dense fog on the road at the time of the accident.

