Nintendo issues detailed bug fix update for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

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Nintendo has begun rolling out a new version 1.0.2 update for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on the Nintendo Switch, News.Az reports, citing Nintendo Everything.

The update focuses entirely on bug fixes. While Nintendo has previously been somewhat vague about patch details, this time the company has provided more specific information, and the list of fixes is reported to be relatively extensive.

Although full official patch notes were released, the update does not introduce new features or gameplay content, instead concentrating on addressing various issues affecting the game’s stability and performance.

The full rundown is as follows:

- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream version 1.0.2 update patch notes

- Fixed an issue where, after player builds up their island, the game sometimes will not be able to progress.

- Fixed an issue where if you change to an exterior of a house you made at the Palette House, the game sometimes will not be able to progress.

- Fixed an issue where, after a Mii character confesses successfully and the player tries to save, it is displayed that “your save data is corrupted,” and the player is not able to save.

- Fixed an issue where, after multiple Mii characters start to live together, and when the player saves, it is displayed that “data has been corrupted” and the player is not able to save.

- Fixed an issue where, when a scene switches over, an error would rarely occur and the game would stop.

- Fixed an issue where the player could store the wishing fountain using Island Builder, but would not be able to place it on the island again afterwards, and wishes could not be granted.

- Fixed an issue where, after a Mii character failed to patch things up with another Mii character after fighting, its crush for a different Mii character would disappear.

- Fixed an issue where a Mii character did not feel better even when its Sadness ran out.

- Fixed an issue where the player could not send/receive things through local play.

- Since the game was incorrectly using the image of the southern flying squirrel for the image of the treasure “sugar glider,” it was changed to the correct image.

- Other issues were fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

News.Az