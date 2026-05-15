AZAL resumes Baku-Dubai flights

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Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has resumed flights on the Baku–Dubai route.

According to the information, flights have resumed starting today and will operate daily throughout the week. Thus, passengers will be able to travel to Dubai via regular flights, News.az reports, reports citing AZAL.

Note that the resumption of flights on the Baku–Dubai route creates additional opportunities for passengers in terms of both tourism and business travel. Thanks to AZAL’s regular weekly flights, passengers will be able to travel more conveniently on this route.

News.Az