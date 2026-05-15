U.S. offers $15M reward to disrupt Iranian drone network - PHOTO

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The U.S. State Department has announced new financial rewards for information linked to individuals involved in an Iranian drone-production network connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Officials say the program targets six individuals allegedly linked to a drone-development and supply unit identified as Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), which is described by U.S. authorities as part of the IRGC Quds Force’s broader operations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the State Department, the individuals are believed to be involved in testing, developing, and supplying unmanned aerial vehicles used within Iran’s military infrastructure. The announcement is part of the U.S. “Rewards for Justice” program, which offers incentives for actionable intelligence on national security threats.

Authorities say tipsters who provide useful information about the suspects, their associates, or financial networks could be eligible for rewards of up to $15 million.

In a statement shared through the program, officials urged the public to help disrupt what they described as revenue and operational channels supporting Iran’s drone capabilities.

News.Az