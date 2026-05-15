Bear attacks across Japan kill 2, injure 10 since April

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Bear attacks have left at least two people dead and 10 others injured across six Japanese prefectures since April, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Among the casualties, at least eight victims were attacked in forested areas, with at least five of them, including the two fatalities, believed to have been attacked while picking edible wild plants in the mountains.

At least two attacks occurred in residential areas.

In one case, a woman in her 40s was scratched by a bear while walking her dog in a residential neighborhood in Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture.

In another case, a 48-year-old man was injured by a bear while inspecting rice fields in Yurihonjo City, Akita Prefecture.

Japan's Environment Ministry has urged the public to take precautions, including carrying a radio or bear bell when outdoors, traveling in groups rather than alone, avoiding leaving food waste outside, and checking the latest bear sighting alerts released by local governments.

According to official data, bear attacks across Japan left 238 casualties in fiscal 2025, including 13 deaths.

News.Az