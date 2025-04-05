Nintendo postpones US Switch 2 pre-orders amid tariff concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nintendo has announced a delay in the start of pre-orders for its upcoming Switch 2 gaming device in the United States, as the company evaluates the potential impact of tariffs.

Pre-orders will not start on April 9 in the U.S. "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Switch 2 launch date of June 5 is unchanged, the company said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs on countries around the world, sparking a trade war that could affect the price of consumer goods.

