Yandex metrika counter

Nintendo postpones US Switch 2 pre-orders amid tariff concerns

  • Economics
  • Share
Nintendo postpones US Switch 2 pre-orders amid tariff concerns
Photo: AFP

Nintendo has announced a delay in the start of pre-orders for its upcoming Switch 2 gaming device in the United States, as the company evaluates the potential impact of tariffs.

Pre-orders will not start on April 9 in the U.S. "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Switch 2 launch date of June 5 is unchanged, the company said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs on countries around the world, sparking a trade war that could affect the price of consumer goods.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      