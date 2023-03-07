Nizami Ganjavi is a great Azerbaijani poet and thinker - Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This week Azerbaijan is hosting the 10th Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) named after Nizami Ganjavi,” head of the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said on Twitter, News.az reports.

“Nizami is a great Azerbaijani poet and thinker, spent his whole life in the ancient Azerbaijani city of Ganja, and widely honored in Azerbaijan at the national level,” Hajizada tweeted.

News.Az