Nizami Ganjavi was poet of entire epoch - Ismail Serageldin

Nizami Ganjavi was a poet of an entire epoch, Co-Chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Ismail Serageldin said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a session dedicated to the study and promotion of the values contained in the heritage of prominent Azerbaijani poet of the 12th century Nizami Ganjavi. The session was organized as part of the second day of the international event on the topic "Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity" in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, News.Az reports.

Serageldin noted that currently, the world faces a lot of problems related to culture and heritage. “The works of Nizami Ganjavi, already then when they appeared, illuminated an entire era with their light,” he said.

Earlier, the event participants visited the mausoleum of Nizami Ganjavi.

Over 30 foreign guests from various countries are participating in the event. The participants include Co-Chairman of the NGIC Ismail Serageldin, ex-president of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev, ex-president of Croatia Ivo Josipovic, ex-president of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic, 75th President of the UN General Assembly Vulkan Bozkir, ex-director general of ISESCO Abdulaziz Altwaijri, and former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija.

Besides, former prime minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici, former prime minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, former minister of the interior of Bosnia and Herzegovina Predrag Kurtes, former deputy prime minister of Romania Ana Birchall, former deputy prime minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Hedva Ser, President of the European Coalition of Cities against Racism Benedetto Zacchiroli, President and CEO of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy Susan Elliott and former vice president of the World Bank Mats Karlsson are also among the event participants.

The first day of the two-day event was held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az