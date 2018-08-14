No Azerbaijanis among victims of bridge collapse in Italy’s Genoa

There are no Azerbaijanis among the victims of the bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa, Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend Aug. 14.

“There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the dead and injured,” he added. “We are in constant contact with the Azerbaijani embassy in Italy in connection with this issue.”

As a result of the collapse of a bridge in Genoa, 22 people died, 13 people were injured.

News.Az

