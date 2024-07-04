No dates set for Putin’s visit to Türkiye: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

No dates have been set for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Türkiye, the timeframe will be agreed through diplomatic channels, News.Az cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Putin and Erdogan met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana.During Wednesday’s meeting, Putin told Erdogan that he would certainly visit Türkiye. The sides have been planning the visit for quite a while, but have so far been unable to agree on the date. The Turkish leader said he was expecting his Russian counterpart to visit "within the shortest possible timeframe."Putin’s previous visit to Türkiye took place in January 2020. The Russian and Turkish presidents, however, regularly talk to each other, including by phone.

News.Az