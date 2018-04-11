No interference in presidential elections in Azerbaijan, says Serbian observer

"Everything is in order."

The presidential elections in Azerbaijan are held without interference from outside parties, Jelena Zaric Kovacevic, an independent observer from Serbia, AzVision.az reports citing Secki-2018.az.

She noted that local and international observers are monitoring the voting process at polling stations.

"The voting began at 08:00 local time, and everything is in order. I visited around 17 polling stations and there were no law violations,” Kovacevic added.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential elections today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

