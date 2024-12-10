Yandex metrika counter

No Iranian forces remain in Syria: IRGC says

A member of the Iran Islamic Consultative Assembly's Presidium, Ahmad Naderi

Iranian military advisors and forces were in Syria until the final moments of the Bashar al-Assad government's collapse, News.az reports.

A member of the Iran Islamic Consultative Assembly's Presidium, Ahmad Naderi, stated that IRGC Commander Hossein Salami participated in today’s closed parliamentary session regarding events in Syria.

He noted that the session discussed the collapse of the Assad government and the future of regional developments.

It was noted that Iranian military advisors and forces were in Syria until the final moments of the Bashar Assad government's collapse.

It was noted that there are currently no Iranian forces in Syria.


