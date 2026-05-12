Israel deployed Iron Dome to UAE during Iran war: Report

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The US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, said Israel sent Iron Dome missile defence batteries and Israeli troops to the United Arab Emirates to help it defend against Iranian strikes, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Waltz first made the comment on Monday and was quoted by Israel Hayom newspaper as saying, “We saw the UAE make use of the Iron Dome provided to it by Israel.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed Waltz’s comments today at an event.

“I’d like to say a word of appreciation for United Arab Emirates, the first Abraham accord member,” Huckabee said at the Tel Aviv Conference. “Just look at the benefits. Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help operate them.”

The comments underline the growing defence relationship between Israel and the UAE.

Huckabee added he’s “very optimistic” additional countries in the Middle East will soon join the Abraham Accords, the 2020 diplomatic recognition deal that also included Bahrain for formal relations with Israel.

News.Az