Pentagon says Iran war has cost U.S. $29 billion so far

Pentagon says Iran war has cost U.S. $29 billion so far

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The ongoing war involving Iran has cost the United States approximately $29 billion so far, according to a senior Pentagon official speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday.

The updated estimate marks a $4 billion increase from the previous figure of $25 billion provided by Pentagon officials in late April. Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst said the revised costs reflect additional operational expenses as well as the repair and replacement of military equipment used during the conflict, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The disclosure came during congressional hearings attended by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, where lawmakers questioned the administration over the growing financial burden of the war and the broader U.S. strategy in the Middle East.

The conflict has also intensified concerns over global energy security, particularly following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil supplies. Analysts and officials have warned that prolonged instability in the region could continue to drive up operational and economic costs.

The Pentagon has not provided a detailed breakdown of the full spending estimate, and officials indicated the total could continue to rise as military operations evolve.

News.Az