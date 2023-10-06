‘No one will be able to interfere in Azerbaijan’s affairs’, MP slams European Parliament’s biased resolution

No one can derail Azerbaijan off the path to restore its full sovereignty, Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Another prejudiced resolution adopted by the European Parliament on October 5, which has always displayed a biased attitude towards Azerbaijan, is also of an Islamophobic nature, MP Seyidov said at a parliamentary session.

“Such resolutions are usually made after the failure of the colonial policy of pro-Armenian forces, including that of France,” the committee chairman noted.

“No one will be able to interfere in the affairs of Azerbaijan,” Seyidov added.

News.Az