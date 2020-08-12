News.az
Samad Seyidov
Tag:
Samad Seyidov
Various aspects of Azerbaijan-US bilateral agenda discussed
23 May 2024-23:42
‘You will sink as politician, destroying both yourself and PACE’, Azerbaijani MP responds to Schwabe
01 May 2024-09:38
Schwabe is political terrorist, illegally seizing power in PACE, says Azerbaijani MP
30 Apr 2024-12:13
Türkiye to host second meeting of Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of Turkic States’ Parliaments
25 Apr 2024-07:04
Europe missed phenomenon of Turkic world: Azerbaijani MP
(VIDEO)
17 Jan 2024-10:47
‘No one will be able to interfere in Azerbaijan’s affairs’, MP slams European Parliament’s biased resolution
06 Oct 2023-11:09
Meeting with Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia of EU Council held at Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis
30 May 2023-10:59
Members of Azerbaijani Parliament held meetings in Spain
05 Dec 2022-14:58
MP: For the first time, Azerbaijan to attend PACE session as a country that has restored its territorial integrity
25 Jan 2021-13:22
MP: Azerbaijan-Serbia ties are ‘extremely important’
12 Aug 2020-16:20
