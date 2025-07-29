No radiation spike in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, authorities confirm

+ ↺ − 16 px

Radiation levels in the Zaporizhzhia region remain within normal limits, with no exceedances recorded, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Energy.

This evening, information spread online claiming that radiation levels had increased in Zaporizhzhia. The alleged cause was wind coming from the direction of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is temporarily occupied by Russian forces, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, radiation background measurements were conducted in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The radiation background across the country is stable — there is no threat to the population. Monitoring continues," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy also noted that the radiation background in Zaporizhzhia region remains within normal limits.

"Moreover," the statement added, "according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU), no changes in radiation levels have been recorded at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) or in the surrounding monitoring zone by any departmental, state, or public automated radiation monitoring stations."

