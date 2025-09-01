News.az
News
Zaporizhzhia
Tag:
Zaporizhzhia
Overnight strike damages infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia
30 Dec 2025-09:40
Heavy fighting reported in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk
29 Dec 2025-17:40
Russian attack hits Zaporizhzhia, homes damaged and fires break out
24 Dec 2025-09:10
Russia strikes residential buildings in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia -
VIDEO
17 Dec 2025-15:35
Russian drone strike hits Zaporizhzhia apartment block
16 Dec 2025-09:30
Russia strikes energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region
09 Dec 2025-12:30
Ukraine halts Russian push near Huliaipole
28 Nov 2025-15:15
Russian strikes injure 19 in Zaporizhzhia, damage dozens of buildings
26 Nov 2025-10:45
At least 5 killed in overnight Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
21 Nov 2025-09:20
Mass Russian drone and missile strikes cause emergency power outages across Ukraine
30 Oct 2025-10:35
