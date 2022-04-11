No Russian ceasefire ahead of talks - Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow will not pause its military operations before the next round of peace talks with Ukraine, News.az repots citing BBC.

But in an interview for the Rossiya-24 news channel, he says he saw no reason why the talks shouldn't go ahead.

"The President [Vladimir Putin] has stressed on more than one occasion that we prefer talks," he says, quoted by Tass.

Defending Russia's invasion, Lavrov says it has wider implications beyond Ukraine itself.

"Our special military operation is designed to put an end to the reckless expansion of the US's aim for complete domination... in the international arena," he says.

News.Az