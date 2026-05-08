Oil prices dip after attack reports as Strait of Hormuz tensions continue

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Oil prices fell after reports of renewed attacks linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East, with markets closely watching developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route.

The decline came as traders reacted to fresh instability in the region following a series of military incidents involving Iran, the United States, and regional shipping lanes. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes, has remained a central flashpoint in the ongoing conflict, contributing to sharp volatility in energy markets, News.Az reports, citing TT News.

Earlier spikes in crude prices were driven by fears of supply disruption after attacks on vessels and infrastructure in and around the Gulf. However, prices eased as some traders reassessed the immediate risk of large-scale supply outages.

Analysts noted that oil markets have been highly sensitive to headlines from the region, with prices swinging on signals of escalation or potential ceasefire progress. The uncertainty surrounding shipping security in the Strait continues to support a risk premium in crude pricing.

Despite the latest dip, overall market sentiment remains cautious, as the situation in the Gulf remains unresolved and further disruptions could quickly reverse price movements.

News.Az