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Pilots of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine have begun systematically targeting Russian military supply routes in and around Mariupol using Hornet kamikaze drones.

The corps published video footage of the drone strikes on its official social media channels, showing attacks on Russian logistics vehicles operating deep behind the front line, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

According to the statement, Azov forces are conducting reconnaissance and strike operations up to 160 kilometres behind the frontline, monitoring key transport routes used by Russian forces.

The unit said it is focusing on disrupting Russian supply chains, with drone camera footage showing strikes on cargo trucks transporting troops, ammunition, fuel and other military equipment.

“Azov is returning to Mariupol, for now using a reconnaissance-strike system,” the corps said.

The area around Mariupol and nearby routes is reportedly being used by Russian forces to move military supplies and equipment.

German journalist Julian Röpcke said the 1st Azov Corps is using Hornet kamikaze drones equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities to strike Russian logistics infrastructure near Donetsk. He noted that similar drone control interfaces appear in the Mariupol footage, suggesting the use of comparable systems.

The drones are reportedly operated with the support of Starlink satellite terminals to ensure stable communications between operators and unmanned systems, although full technical details remain undisclosed.

The Hornet kamikaze drone is an aircraft-type unmanned system developed by the US company Perennial Autonomy, owned by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. It is designed to strike military equipment and personnel at long range and integrates artificial intelligence features. Its estimated range exceeds 100 kilometres, with a warhead payload of up to five kilograms.

The system has also reportedly been tested by US Army personnel during exercises in Europe following its use in Ukraine.

News.Az