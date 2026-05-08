Piraeus Port Authority reports revenue growth and mixed results in 2025

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Piraeus Port Authority S.A. presented its 2025 financial results to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association at Euronext Athens, showing overall revenue growth alongside mixed performance across its business segments.

The company reported revenue of €250.8 million, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose by 2.2 percent to €132.3 million. Profit after tax stood at €86.2 million, marking a slight decline of 1.5 percent, News.Az reports, citing Ferry Shipping News.

The board proposed a dividend of €1.896 per share, representing 55 percent of net profit.

In terms of operational performance, the cruise sector reached a record 1.86 million passengers, highlighting strong demand in the segment. Pier I also set a new record, handling 664,581 TEU containers.

However, ferry shipping revenue declined by 28.4 percent. The drop was attributed to reduced port fees introduced from May 2025, following a request from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy aimed at supporting stable ferry ticket prices.

PPA stated that the results demonstrate the resilience of the port and its continued role in supporting both shareholders and the broader Greek economy.

News.Az