Georgia accuses unnamed European states of intensified intelligence activity

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Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Coordination of Law Enforcement Agencies Mamuka Mdinaradze has claimed that several European countries are conducting “intensive” intelligence operations in Georgia, urging them to withdraw their agents.

“I would like to address those few European countries that are carrying out intensified intelligence activity in our country,” Mdinaradze, who until recently headed the State Security Service (SSG), said after a government meeting on Friday, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

“We ask them to withdraw these individuals and remove them from the activities they are engaged in. Otherwise — I am not threatening — but I can say with confidence that we will again make certain hints on this matter. I think what we have already done should be enough,” he added.

Mdinaradze said Georgian security services were now “more than ever” capable of identifying foreign intelligence operatives and their networks, adding that they already possess “much more information than these countries assume.”

He stressed that Georgia is not carrying out similar activities in European countries, but did not name the states he was referring to.

His comments came in the context of the arrest of Giorgi Udzilauri, a former head of the press service of the Cartu Group owned by Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The State Security Service has accused Udzilauri of systematically collecting classified information for a foreign intelligence service, including data on political and economic processes, security structures, and ethnic and religious minorities.

Authorities have not officially identified the country allegedly involved, but Mdinaradze said it was “one of the largest European countries”.

He added that the State Security Service would soon publish concrete evidence related to the case.

News.Az