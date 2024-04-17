No snap elections before delimiting borders with Azerbaijan, Armenian PM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asserted that he is not going to hold snap parliamentary elections before the potential delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I do not think that this (early elections - ED) is necessary. What we are doing is reacting to global geopolitical changes," he said, replying to a question from a resident of the borderline village of Berkaber about the necessity to hold snap elections before delimiting the border with Azerbaijan.

