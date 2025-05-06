No specific date yet for Iran-U.S. talks, says official

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced that the date for the next round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States is currently under study.

“As soon as the date and venue of the talks are finalized, the necessary information will be given by the Omani foreign minister, who acts as a mediator between Iran and the United States,” said Baqaei, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that no specific date has yet been set for this round of negotiations, but Oman’s proposal to hold the talks early next week is being reviewed.

