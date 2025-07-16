No survivors in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia's Far East

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia's Khabarovsk Region, and there were no survivors, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

"According to Rosaviatsiya [Russia’s air transport regulator], no one survived the crash. Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers jointly with investigators are analyzing fragments of the aircraft and looking for flight recorders at the site of the crash to establish the cause behind it," the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to preliminary information, five bodies have been found at the scene, the Eastern Interregional Transport Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

The helicopter disappeared off radars while en route from Okhotsk in the Khabarovsk Region to Magadan, emergencies services told TASS on July 14. It was discovered crashed near Cape Gadikan, 130 km northeast of the locality of Okhotsk. There were five people on board, three crew and two maintenance engineers, preliminary data showed.

A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched, the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office said.

