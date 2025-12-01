Noah Hawley's Alien series debuts on Disney+

The show debuted in August 2025 and is streaming on FX and Hulu in the United States, while international audiences can watch it exclusively on Disney+, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The launch represents a significant expansion of the iconic sci-fi horror franchise, offering a fresh story within the beloved universe.

The first episode aired on August 12, 2025, on the FX linear channel and was made available the same day on Hulu in the U.S. Global viewers gained access via Disney+ starting August 13, 2025.

This staggered release was confirmed by official Disney Press materials. It follows a modern strategy for major streaming releases.

According to Disney Press, the show represents a significant investment. The global Disney+ rollout ensures a wide simultaneous audience.

U.S. viewers have two primary options. New episodes are available on Hulu shortly after the FX broadcast. The FX on Hulu hub provides the complete experience.

For viewers outside the United States, Disney+ is the exclusive home. IGN reporting confirmed the platform details ahead of the launch.

Fans should check their local Disney+ library for availability. Some regions may have slight variations in the release schedule.

The first season consists of eight episodes. Production wrapped in 2024 after extensive filming.

Noah Hawley serves as the showrunner and head writer. He is known for his acclaimed work on the Fargo television series.

The cast includes both new faces and established actors. Reports indicate a focus on practical effects and atmospheric tension.

Early reviews have praised the series’ distinct tone. Critics highlight its slow-burn horror and corporate thriller elements.

It is seen as a respectful yet innovative addition to the Alien lore. The serialized format allows for deeper character development.

Fan discussion online has been intense since the first trailer. The Disney+ platform brings the franchise to a new generation.