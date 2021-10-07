Nobel Prize in literature awarded to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Thursday “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”, AFP reports.

Born in Zanzibar in 1948 and based in England, Gurnah is a professor at the University of Kent. He is the author of 10 novels, including "Paradise,” which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994.

Anders Olsson, the chairperson of the Nobel Committee for Literature, called him "one of the world’s most prominent post-colonial writers.”

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895. Last year's prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her "unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” Glück was a popular choice after several years of controversy. In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners.

