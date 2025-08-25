Norman Reedus’ son arrested in New York assault case

Norman Reedus, left, and his son, Mingus Reedus, in Los Angeles in 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

The son of “Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus was arrested and charged after an alleged assault took place in a New York City apartment on Saturday.

Mingus Reedus, 25, pleaded not guilty to five charges Saturday, according to court records. The model faces charges of third-degree assault, assault recklessly causing injury, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and aggravated harassment, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

Officers responded to an assault in progress in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, New York police said. A 33-year-old woman was observed with “minor injuries” to her neck and leg.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, and Mingus Reedus was taken into custody, police said.

Mingus Reedus’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, insisted in a statement Sunday that her client’s innocence would become clear as the facts of the case emerged.

“Despite what the prosecutor said in court — which is not evidence — they chose to charge Mingus with misdemeanors or less,” Chaudhry said. “This speaks volumes, and much louder than the prosecutor’s unsupported in-court comments.”

She also noted that the judge released Mingus Reedus on his own recognizance, “with neither bail nor supervision.”

Mingus Reedus is the son of Norman Reedus and model Helena Christensen. He accepted a plea deal in 2022 after he was accused of assaulting a woman at the San Gennaro festival in New York City’s Little Italy, according to E! News.

The woman alleged that Mingus Reedus punched her in the face after a verbal argument, but he told the New York Daily News that the woman and her friends “swarmed” him after having bumped into his group of friends. He described the incident as an accident.

