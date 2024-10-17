North Korea cuts off all transport links with the South

North Korea has officially severed all car and railway links with South Korea in both the eastern and western regions of the Korean Peninsula.

"The General Staff of the Korean People's Army on Oct. 15 took a measure to physically cut off the DPRK's roads and railways which lead to the ROK [Republic of Korea] through the east and west sections of the southern border of the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] as part of the phased complete separation of its territory, where its sovereignty is exercised, from the ROK's territory," reads a statement, published by KCNA News.Az reports.On October 15, the 60-meter-long sections of the roads and railways in Kamho-ri, Kosong County, Kangwon Province and the 60-meter-long sections of the roads and railways in Tongnae-ri, Panmun District, Kaesong Municipality have been completely blocked through blasting, the report says.KCNA explained that the decision was made as "an inevitable and legitimate measure" taken in line with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution, which clearly defines the South Korea as a hostile state, and also "due to the serious security circumstances running to the unpredictable brink of war" owing to the "grave political and military provocations of the hostile forces."The authorities confirmed that the routes linking the two Koreas have been "completely separated."A spokesman for North Korea’s Defense Ministry said Pyongyang would take more measures "to permanently fortify the closed southern border.".

