North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, the South's military said, the latest in a blitz of launches that Washington and Seoul have warned could culminate in Kim Jong Un conducting another nuclear test, News.Az reports citing The Japan Times.

The projectiles fell into the Sea of Japan outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said.

The launch comes as South Korea and the U.S. conclude 12 days of amphibious naval joint military drills, and just ahead of the Monday start of major combined air drills that will involve more than 200 U.S. and South Korean fighter jets.

South Korea's military said it had "detected two ballistic missiles fired from the Tongchon area in Gangwon," it said, referring to a province on North Korea's east coast.

"Our military has increased monitoring and surveillance and is maintaining a full readiness posture in close coordination with the U.S.," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

