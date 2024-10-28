North Korea has sent troops to Russia, NATO confirms

North Korea has sent troops to Russia, NATO confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO confirmed on Monday that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to support its ongoing war against Ukraine.

“Today, I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region,” NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told journalists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Rutte said that the move represents “a significant escalation” in North Korea’s involvement in the conflict and marks “a dangerous expansion of Russia’s war.”His remarks came after a high-level South Korean delegation including top intelligence and military officials as well as senior diplomats briefed the alliance’s 32 national ambassadors at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

News.Az