North Korea holds artillery exercise in Yellow Sea again

+ ↺ − 16 px

The North Korean Armed Forces once again - for the third day in a row - carried out artillery exercise on the western coast, Yonhap reported, citing a source in the South Korean military.

The artillery fire practice took place north of the Yeonpyeong Island in the Yellow Sea.

According to the local authorities, South Korean forces engaged in response activities; the authorities called on the residents to stay vigilant while being outside.

The South Korea side does not plan a similar exercise, the Yonhap source said, adding that no North Korean shells fell south of the so-called Northern Limit Lines, which Seoul considers the de-factor maritime border. No damage was registered.

According to South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korean artillery held firing practice on January 5 and 6, firing 200 and 60 shells, correspondingly.

The September 19, 2018, inter-Korean agreement prohibits firing at mock targets in the maritime buffer zone. Pyongyang stopped complying with this agreement in November after Seoul stopped implementing some clauses of the agreement.

News.Az