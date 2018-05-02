North Korea must dismantle weapons program: Pompeo

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said North Korea must commit to immediately dismantling its weapons program, adding that efforts to denuclearize Pyongyang were still in the “beginning stages” and the outcomes “unknown,” Reuters reported.

“We are committed to the permanent, verifiable, irreversible dismantling of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction program and to do so without delay,” Pompeo said at his swearing-in ceremony at the department’s headquarters in Washington.

News.Az

