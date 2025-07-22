North Korea plans to develop new navy destroyer by October 2026

In June, North Korea restored a 5,000-ton destroyer that was damaged during an earlier failed launch attempt, with leader Kim Jong Un pledging a more modern naval fleet to enhance the country's maritime power in the Pacific Ocean against what he said were provocations by the United States and its allies, according to KCNA.

Kim Jong Un pushes for more naval power

"We must develop our naval power more comprehensively and rapidly so that the enemy cannot even think of carrying out aggressive actions in the ," North Korean Supreme Leader waters around us ," North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un said in June. said in June.

Workers at a shipyard in the country attended a rally, where they announced that they'd build the destroyer by October 10, 2026, the anniversary date of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.