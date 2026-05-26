North Korea fires close-range ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea

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North Korea launched multiple close-range ballistic missiles (CRBMs) toward the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, according to South Korea’s military, amid growing speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping could visit Pyongyang in the near future, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles were detected after being fired from the Jongju area in North Phyongan Province at approximately 1 p.m.

CRBMs are ballistic missiles with a relatively short range of under 300 kilometers.

“We have stepped up surveillance and monitoring in preparation for possible additional launches and are closely sharing related information with the United States and Japan while maintaining a full readiness posture,” the JCS said in a statement.

The missile launches came as speculation continues over a possible visit by Xi to North Korea either later this month or early next month. Earlier this month, Xi held summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing.

North Korea previously launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on April 19. State media later reported that the launch involved the testing of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles equipped with cluster bombs.

On April 12, North Korea also test-fired strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles from the Choe Hyon destroyer over the Yellow Sea in a drill overseen by leader Kim Jong-un.

News.Az