North Korea’s test-fires new sniper rifle during visit to troops

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has test-fired a newly developed sniper rifle, according to state media KNCA.

The test took place during a visit to a special operations unit on Friday, where Kim highlighted the importance of intensive training in enhancing the "actual war capability for guaranteeing victory" in combat, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that their training is "the most vivid expression of patriotism and loyalty to the country," according to the agency.

Images released by state media showed Kim peering through the scope of a sniper rifle that KCNA said was going to be "newly supplied to special operation units".

Kim supervised "automatic rifle firing drills and sniper rifle firing drills" and, after personally test-firing the weapon, expressed "great satisfaction over the performance and power of the sniper rifle developed in our own way", KCNA said. Kim's visit to the special forces came on the same day that South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld president Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his disastrous martial law declaration, booting him from office and triggering fresh elections. Yoon had defended his December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule as necessary to root out "anti-state forces" and what he claimed were threats from North Korea.

