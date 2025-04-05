North Korea’s test-fires new sniper rifle during visit to troops
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has test-fired a newly developed sniper rifle, according to state media KNCA.
The test took place during a visit to a special operations unit on Friday, where Kim highlighted the importance of intensive training in enhancing the "actual war capability for guaranteeing victory" in combat, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
He added that their training is "the most vivid expression of patriotism and loyalty to the country," according to the agency.
Images released by state media showed Kim peering through the scope of a sniper rifle that KCNA said was going to be "newly supplied to special operation units".