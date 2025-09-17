Northern India landslides kill 15, dozens missing after heavy rain

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 15 people have died and 16 remain missing following landslides triggered by heavy rain in India’s Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, local media reported on Wednesday.

Scenes from Sahastradhara town in Dehradun district showed muddy waters destroying shops, homes, and roads as residents sought shelter behind walls. “My shop was washed away,” a local told. “There is no sign of them.” Seven shops in the market were reportedly swept away, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials retrieved 13 bodies from Dehradun and one each from Pithoragarh and Nainital districts, according to The Indian Express. Uttarakhand is highly prone to floods and landslides, a vulnerability experts partly attribute to climate change.

This comes after severe flooding in August in the village of Dharali, where authorities said more than 60 people remain missing.

News.Az