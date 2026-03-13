Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he feels most comfortable around women

Over the years, the Bollywood star has built a strong connection with women across generations, frequently emphasizing the importance of respect, sensitivity and equality. This philosophy aligns closely with his collaboration with Joy Personal Care, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In 2024, Khan became the brand ambassador for the campaign promoting Joy Lemon Face Wash. The advertisement also featured Sanya Malhotra, with the two actors appearing together in a light-hearted commercial focused on freshness and positivity. Their playful on-screen chemistry helped create an engaging tone for the campaign.

During filming, a candid behind-the-scenes conversation took place between Khan and Poulomi Roy, the chief marketing officer of RSH Global. Roy asked the actor a question many fans have often wondered about — how he manages to make women feel so comfortable around him.

Responding to the question, Khan shared a perspective reflecting his long-standing admiration for women.

“It’s something I’ve said often. I like the company of women. I think they are gentler, smarter, cooler, sweeter and far more sensitive. Being around women, whether at work or otherwise, makes me feel comfortable. It’s an honour to be in their presence. Women often make me feel nice, and I try to make them feel the same,” he said.

His remarks resonated with those present on set and offered insight into the personal values that have shaped his public persona. Khan has frequently spoken about the important role women — from family members to colleagues — have played in shaping his outlook.

The campaign also reunited Khan with his Jawan co-star Malhotra, presenting a modern and relatable dynamic centered on positivity, respect and confidence. The collaboration highlights why the actor’s personality and values continue to resonate with audiences across India.